undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Habitual traffic offender with suspended license swaps seats to avoid charges
By Jordyn Pennington,13 days ago
A Belleview man was arrested after swapping seats with a passenger to avoid charges for a suspended license and drug paraphernalia. An officer observed 29-year-old Johnny Shayne Simpson driving a silver Ford SUV northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
7