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Trae Taylor runs Millard South past Millard North into Class A championship
By Peyton Holloway/UNLimited Sports,2 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. – Millard North kept finding ways to fight back, but Millard South senior quarterback Trae Taylor kept finding the end zone. Taylor rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for another as the Patriots defeated rival Millard North 45-28 on Friday, Nov. 13, at Buell Stadium, advancing to the Class A championship for the third consecutive year.
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