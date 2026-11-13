undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PHOTO: Nebraska blows Lindenwood out of the water, 94-60
By Jagger Hopkins/UNLimited Sports,10 days ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers took on the Lindenwood Lions in a regular season matchup on Wednesday Nov. 11, 2026, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln Nebraska. The Huskers were heavy favorites coming into the game, and proved why very early on, after senior forward Pryce Sandort hit back-to-back three pointers. Sandfort was the leading scorer for Nebraska with 22 points. Sandfort also racked up eight rebounds and four assists in the game against Lindenwood.
1