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PHOTO: No. 1 Nebraska sweeps No. 25 Illinois
By Kaitlyn Bateman,11 days ago
In the third set, No. 1 Nebraska held No. 25 Illinois to a hitting percentage of .037. The Fighting Illini had two blocks on the night by junior middle blocker Kristina Starostenko and sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Aguayo. The Cornhuskers had seven blocks, six errors, and 48 kills. Nebraska swept Illinois, 25-23, 25-20, 25-12, on Nov. 12, 2026, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.