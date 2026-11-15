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Travel chaos continues at El Paso Airport over 24 hours after nationwide FAA ground stop
By Mia Tricarico,4 days ago
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More than 24 hours after federal aviation officials lifted a rare nationwide ground stop, travelers passing through El Paso International Airport are still dealing with the fallout—facing missed layovers, rolling delays, and outright cancellations. On Saturday, dozens of passengers remained stranded inside the terminal...