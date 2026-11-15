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Man critically injured in 3-vehicle collision in Kurtistown on the Big Island
By Jeremiah Estrada,4 days ago
KURTISTOWN, Hawaii (Island News) -- A 59-year-old man was severely injured following a collision involving three vehicles in Kurtistown on Friday evening. The Hawaii Police Department responded to a call at the intersection of Kuauli Road and Highway 11 at 5:11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. After investigating the collision, police determined that a 2014 Kia Soul multi-purpose vehicle was making a left turn from Kuauli Road onto Highway 11 and failed to yield to a 2007 Chevrolet van. The van was traveling towards Keaau on Highway 11.