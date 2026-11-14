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Owner of Leesburg tattoo parlor robbed of gold chain and $1,500 cash
By Jordyn Pennington,2 days ago
A Summerfield man has been tracked down and arrested after allegedly robbing a tattoo shop owner of a gold chain and $1,500 in cash. The owner of Chicky Tattwo on Main Street received a Facebook message from 21-year-old Damion Wayne Miller, a family friend of many years, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to an affidavit of probable cause from Lake County. He requested a cover-up of a “27 street” tattoo on his arm.
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