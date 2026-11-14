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Trespasser claims she’s gathering her things during unwanted return to residential home
By Jordyn Pennington,2 days ago
A Leesburg woman was arrested after claiming she was gathering her belongings at a home from which she had been trespassed. A deputy responded to a verbal argument at a residence on Crossways Drive in Leesburg at 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The property’s call history showed that 32-year-old Emily Kozlowski had been trespassed.
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