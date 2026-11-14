undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Leesburg man lashes out at female partner when accused of infidelity
By Jordyn Pennington,2 days ago
A Leesburg man was arrested for battery after allegedly throwing a full cup at his romantic partner when accused of cheating. Officers responded to a disturbance at the Leesburg home of 42-year-old Willie Cecil Childers and his female partner, the mother of his four children, around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.