undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Photos: NBA G League team the Laketown Squadron wins their debut game
By SOPHIA GERMER,4 days ago
Hundreds of fans got an early start Saturday to take part in the area’s first exposure to G League basketball, the NBA’s minor-league equivalent. The Pelicans-affiliated Laketown Squadron (1-1) rolled out a roster of several players with NBA experience and fan-focused promotions to cut the ribbon on the renamed and renovated Pontchartrain Center, winning their opening home game 99-86 over the Mexico City Capitanes.