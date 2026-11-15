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Three things we learned from Southern’s impressive win over Alcorn State
By TOYLOY BROWN III,4 days ago
Southern downed Alcorn State 41-28 on Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Here are three takeaways from the game:. Southern’s offense is an easy thing to credit as it scored over 40 points for a third straight time. However, defensive coordinator Todd Lyght called a stellar game defensively. The Jaguars only allowed one touchdown in the second half to a team that led the FCS with 42.5 points. They had moments where it bent, but they never stopped flying around and putting pressure on Alcorn players to make plays. Star defensive end Ckelby Givens continued to amaze, and his teammates followed suit.