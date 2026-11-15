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B2K – COSIGN
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,4 days ago
B2K have released the official music video for “COSIGN,” shared through the B2KVEVO channel on YouTube. The clip marks the group’s reunion for the first time in over 20 years, pairing their brand-new single with a polished visual that reintroduces the group to longtime fans and new listeners alike. Its arrival gives the comeback record a clear on-screen presentation, built around performance and the group’s renewed chemistry. The official music video is now available to watch, offering a direct look at how B2K frame “COSIGN” as the start of their return.