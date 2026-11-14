undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fasting Draws on Muscle When Fat Stores Can't be Tapped
By Erynn Smith,13 days ago
Image credit: Adapted from Blausen Medical, "Adipose Tissue" and "Skeletal Muscle" (CC BY 3.0), via Wikimedia Commons. Fasting forces the body to turn inward to feed itself, so how does it choose between burning fat stores or breaking down muscle mass? New research shows that the decision depends on how well a key fat-burning enzyme, adipose triglyceride lipase (ATGL), functions in fat cells. Genetic deletion of ATGL in mice resulted in larger fat reserves and smaller muscles after short-term fasts.