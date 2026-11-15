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Christian Brothers Academy tops Liverpool 21-14 to claim Section III Class AA title
By Rachel Culver,4 days ago
Who sacked the quarterback during Liverpool's third-down play?. Christian Brothers Academy used a pair of late-game fourth-down stops and a go-ahead touchdown pass in the final minutes to beat Liverpool 21-14, winning the Section III Class AA championship. CBA struck first late in the opening quarter. Gradyn Dixon connected with...
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