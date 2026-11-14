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No. 8 Tennessee Pulls Away in Second Half to Beat Texas A&M, 22-7
By Staff Reporter,4 days ago
No. 8 Tennessee kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a 22-7 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station. The Volunteers trailed 7-6 at halftime but scored 16 unanswered points in the second half. Freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon replaced an injured George MacIntyre and connected with tight end DaSaahn Brame for a five-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.