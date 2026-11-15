undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jacquees ft. Tyler Watts – Cut Em Off
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,4 days ago
Jacquees has released the official video for “Cut Em Off,” featuring Tyler Watts, shared through the artists’ official channels on YouTube. The clip gives the collaboration a focused, performance-led visual, keeping attention on Jacquees and Tyler Watts as they deliver the record together. Its arrival adds a new video to Jacquees’s recent run of releases, offering fans another way to experience a song built around the pair’s shared chemistry. The official video is now available to watch, giving listeners a direct look at how the two artists bring “Cut Em Off” to life on screen.