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fakemink & Skepta – Chiltern Firehouse
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,4 days ago
Fakemink and Skepta have released the official music video for “Chiltern Firehouse,” a collaboration shared through their official channels on YouTube. Directed by dexter navy, the clip pairs the two artists in a sharp, stylish visual that gives the track a clear on-screen identity. The release brings together two distinct voices for a joint record, offering fans a video that matches the song’s energy and sense of occasion. The official music video is now available to watch, giving listeners a direct look at how fakemink and Skepta present “Chiltern Firehouse” together.