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Lil’ Kim’s ‘Crush on You’ Goes Platinum at 30
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,4 days ago
Lil’ Kim’s ‘Crush on You’ has been certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), nearly three decades after the single was released in 1997. The certification, dated November 12, 2026, recognises one million units in the United States, and it lands in the very week that Lil’ Kim’s debut album, Hard Core, marks its 30th anniversary.