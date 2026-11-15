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Vinnie Paz – Cemetery Full
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,4 days ago
Vinnie Paz has released the official video for “Cemetery Full,” a new visual from his official YouTube channel. The clip pairs the track with stark, focused imagery that matches the weight of the song, keeping the emphasis on Paz and his delivery throughout. The release also points ahead to his new album, “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Dead,” due January 29, 2027, with pre-orders available through his official site. For longtime listeners, the video offers another clear statement from an artist who continues to build toward a full-length project, while new viewers get a direct introduction to the record and its visual world.