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Everything Kirby Smart Said After No. 1 Georgia Football's 48-21 Win over Missouri
By Matt DeBary,13 days ago
ATHENS - Kirby Smart had a lot to say following Georgia football’s big 48-21 win over Missouri... “Great atmosphere. Felt like a night game because it got dark soon enough. Our fans did a great job. Thought the energy early in the game was big. We seized momentum with the kickoff and then the turnover. And any time you turn it over early, you can lose some momentum.