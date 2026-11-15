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Auburn Rolls Past Mississippi State, 41-9, to Secure Bowl Eligibility
By Staff Reporter,4 days ago
Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown accounted for four touchdowns as the Tigers cruised to a 41-9 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. Brown completed 19 of 26 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns while adding 39 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Wide receiver Keshaun Singleton led the Tigers with seven receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns.