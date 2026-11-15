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Akon’s ‘Smack That’ Goes Diamond as ‘Konvicted’ Turns 20
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,4 days ago
Akon’s ‘Smack That,’ his collaboration with Eminem, has reached the highest certification the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) gives to a single. The RIAA certified the song Diamond on November 13, 2026, recognising 10× Platinum — ten million units — in the United States. It is Akon’s first Diamond single, and it arrives twenty years to the day after Akon released Konvicted, the album that made it famous, on November 14, 2006.