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LAZER DIM 700 – Paradise
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,4 days ago
LAZER DIM 700 has released the official music video for “Paradise,” shared on his official YouTube channel. The clip gives the track a bold, fast-moving visual treatment, matching the energy of the song with striking images and a focused performance from the artist. Its arrival continues a run of new music and videos from LAZER DIM 700, offering fans another way to experience a record that already carries a strong identity of its own. The official video is now available to watch, giving listeners a direct look at how the artist brings “Paradise” to life on screen.