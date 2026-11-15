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Chicago Principals Clinch First-Ever Contract With CPS After Two-Year Fight
By Richard M. Sullivan,4 days ago
Chicago Public Schools and the union representing its principals have reached a tentative contract that would mark the first agreement of its kind for school leaders anywhere in Illinois. The deal covers roughly 1,100 CPS principals and assistant principals and comes after more than two years of on-and-off bargaining between the district and the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association.
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