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Week 10 NFL odds, picks, predictions: Computer model backs Bills and Texans
By Ross Kelly,4 days ago
Divisional contests often result in slim NFL spreads, and that's the case when looking at the Week 10 NFL schedule. Half of the 14 games are divisional battles such as Packers vs. Vikings (+3) as Kirk Cousins is expected to start after being traded back to Minnesota this week, Panthers vs. Saints (-2.5) and Steelers vs. Bengals (-3.5). Elsewhere, Munich, Germany will host Patriots vs. Lions (-2.5), which is the last overseas game this season, while Las Vegas will host Raiders vs. Seahawks. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: