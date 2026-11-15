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Lisa Arkin: Another dioxin devastation for a local Eugene neighborhood
By KEPW 97.3 Whole Community News,4 days ago
Dioxin is threatening the health of residents in Eugene's Trainsong neighborhood, and all the families who use Trainsong Park's playgrounds, walking paths, baseball facilities, basketball courts, the skate park, the grass fields, picnic tables, and landscaped areas. Presenter: Through Dec. 11, you’re invited to share your comments about a proposed...
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