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Lining your ironing board with foil under the cover, what it’s for and why it cuts ironing time
By Editorial Team,2 days ago
A pile of wrinkled work shirts can turn a quick chore into a long evening at the ironing board. Why does each shirt seem to need so many passes?. A shirt sleeve looks smooth under the iron, then shows creases when it is turned over. Another pass can smooth one side while the other still needs attention. Repeating that process takes time, but the iron is not necessarily the problem. A small change to the ironing setup may help.