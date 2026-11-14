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The grade on your maple syrup bottle changed meaning in 2015, and most people still buy by the old rules
By Editorial Team,12 days ago
At the grocery store, maple syrup labels can make a simple pancake purchase feel oddly confusing. Two bottles with different descriptions might leave you wondering what you’re actually paying for. At breakfast, the maple syrup tastes stronger than expected, even though the bottle carries a familiar grade. Choosing by...