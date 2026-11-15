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First Alert Forecast: Chilly Sunday, warmer next week
By David Tilmans,4 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We remain cloudy and cold throughout Saturday night, with low temperatures falling to the lower-to-mid 30s. A little bit of sunshine will show through on Sunday, but we stay mostly cloudy throughout much of the day. High temperatures reach the mid-to-upper 40’s, as the end of our weekend feels fairly similar to the way it started. Overnight lows fall to near freezing Sunday night, but a good deal of clearing leaves us partly cloudy-to-mostly clear by the start of Monday morning.