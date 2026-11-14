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Pope Leo’s Chiclayo Mass Put Peru’s Crowd Estimates in Perspective
By Richard M. Sullivan,4 days ago
Pope Leo XIV celebrated a major Mass Friday morning on a field outside Chiclayo, the northern Peruvian city where he served as bishop before moving to Rome in 2023. The Chicago-born pope has a strong local connection: he led the diocese from 2015 until his departure, and Chiclayo claimed him as its own on the night of his election, the Associated Press reported.
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