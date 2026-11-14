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Lost Frequencies and GRYFFIN Join Forces With Michael Marcagi on New Single “Wait All Night”
By Press Release,4 days ago
Bringing together three distinct musical identities, Belgian hitmaker Lost Frequencies and American producer GRYFFIN team up with singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi for “Wait All Night,” a melodic dance collaboration released via Sony Music. Built around emotive vocals, cinematic instrumentation, and a steadily rising dance production, the track finds all three artists meeting at the intersection of electronic music and heartfelt songwriting.