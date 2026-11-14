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I Am Immortal makes just 100 units of its special edition Bjorn Ironside pre-workout
4 days ago
The appropriately named pre-workout High-Stim has been I Am Immortal’s stimulant-backed entry in the competitive category since it launched last year, and the formula inside is indeed aggressive, with a huge 10g of tyrosine and over half a gram of caffeine. The brand is putting the spotlight on that very product this month by way of a very special edition version that puts all of the same ingredients and dosages under a new label.