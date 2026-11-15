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Believe celebrates 10 years with a limited Birthday Cake Isolate Protein
4 days ago
When we first covered Believe Supplements, the Canadian brand sold its premium isolate-based protein powder as a straight unflavored product, and it let you pick up separate flavor packs to mix into the finished shake. It has since gone as far as turning a Montreal Glazed Donut into a flavor of the supplement, and now Believe is turning ten years old and marking the occasion with a limited Birthday Cake edition of Isolate Protein.