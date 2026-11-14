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Happy Hammy: Jordyn Tyson earns 5 targets in Week 9 return
By Source: Mike Triplett via NewOrleans.Football,3 days ago
During his eight week absence, Jordyn Tyson worked closely with Dr. Bryan Heiderscheit from the University of Wisconsin to add strength and flexibility to his hamstring. Jordyn Tyson made his return in week 9 after missing almost three months with a recurring hamstring injury. The Saints sent him to the University of Wisconsin on two separate occasions to work with Dr. Heiderscheit, who previously worked with Christian Watson to overcome a similar hamstring issue.