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Travis Etienne (hamstring) activated from IR, will play Week 10
By Source: Tom Pelissero on X,2 days ago
Tom Pelissero is reporting that New Orleans will activate Travis Etienne from injured reserve, and Etienne will play in Week 10 vs. Carolina. Travis Etienne has sufficiently healed from a serious hamstring strain suffered in Week 3 and will play Week 10. The running back logged back-to-back full practices this week and is ready to start for the Saints.