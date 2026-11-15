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Armed home invader who hog-tied Lakeview roommates gets 21-year sentence
By Tim Hecke,4 days ago
Ten days after leaving prison in 2024, Kaabar Venson donned a surgical mask and entered a Lakeview apartment shared by two men in the 1200 block of West Diversey. He pointed a handgun at both men’s foreheads and restrained them with bedsheets, duct tape, a charger cord, and other materials as the ordeal began. Now, Venson has pleaded guilty to two counts of home invasion in the case and received a 21-year sentence, court records show.
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