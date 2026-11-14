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Elayna Black Pitches The Beautiful People Return to TNA to Handle Zoey Serrano and Shayna Baszler
By Badrose,2 days ago
Elayna Black has a clear blueprint in mind if she ever needs to call in some legendary backup to shift the power dynamics in TNA Wrestling. Speaking with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Black mapped out a potential scenario where her character eventually finishes playing nice and summons childhood favorites Velvet Sky and Angelina Love. While discussing her admiration for the iconic duo, Black pointed straight to the newly formed tag team of Zoey Serrano and Shayna Baszler as the exact reason she might need to pick up the phone.
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