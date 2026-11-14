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Canterra Minerals drills 18.75 meters of 5.35% copper-equivalent at Lemarchant
2 days ago
Earlier this week, Canterra Minerals (CTM.V) released the assay results from 7 of the 14 holes drilled at Lemarchant this year. As a reminder: Lemarchant is the biggest satellite deposit in the company’s Buchans District in Newfoundland, about 20 kilometers southwest of Teck’s old Duck Pond mine. This project hosts a historical resource estimate (completed in 2018) with 2.42 million tonnes in the indicated resource category at an average grade of 4.89% CuEq with an additional 560,000 tonnes in the inferred resource category at an average grade of 3.66% copper-equivalent.