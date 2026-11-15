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Four Lafayette Jefferson Alumni Inducted into Performing Arts Hall of Fame
By Eugenia (Genie) Williams,4 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Lafayette Jefferson High School celebrated the accomplishments of four former students Saturday evening as the school welcomed its second class of inductees into the Performing Arts Hall of Fame. The ceremony, held ahead of the school’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Rohrman...
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