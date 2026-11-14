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No. 7 Football Routs Lawrence Tech to Capture Fifth-Straight MSFA Mideast Title
3 days ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan wrapped up a perfect run through the MSFA Mideast on Saturday, beating Lawrence Tech University, 63-14, to claim its fifth-straight league championship with a 5-0 conference record. After trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, the Wildcats outscored the Blue Devils 63-7 the rest of the way. Ryan Whitwell ran for 187 yards and four touchdowns, including scoring runs of 40 and 55 yards, and Michael Albin added a 71-yard touchdown as eight of IWU's nine scoring drives took six plays or fewer. The Wildcats' defense sacked the Blue Devils seven times, made 10 tackles for loss, forced two fumbles and stopped LTU on three fourth downs, holding it to 300 yards on 80 plays. IWU finishes the regular season 10-1 overall.