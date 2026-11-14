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Colantonio, Schmitz Lead No. 5 Gannon Men's Wrestling to Ninth-Place Finish at Bob Del Rosa Ohio Open
By Collin Jones, Assistant Director of Sports InformationMedia Relations,4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Andrew Colantonio (Saint Cloud, Fla./St. Cloud) and Kenny Schmitz (Hamburg, N.Y./Hamburg) recorded runner-up finishes as the No. 5 nationally ranked Gannon men's wrestling team placed ninth in the team points standings at the Bob Del Rosa Ohio Open on Saturday, Nov. 14, hosted by Case Western Reserve University.