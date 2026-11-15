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Newark Airport Ranks Third for TSA Wait Times, New Development for Irvington, Plus More News You Missed in Montclair + Essex County
By Ashtyn Asay,4 days ago
It’s been another busy week in Montclair. Newark Airport is making travel news, a longtime retail property in Westfield has a new owner, and local residents are keeping an eye on several local developments. Plus, there’s new food news, holiday happenings, and updates from around Essex County. Here are the stories you may have missed this week.