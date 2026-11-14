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Keeping the heat on: Help for households stretched thin
By Rob Alaniz,2 days ago
Applications are open for winter assistance, with additional resources available for electricity costs and other household needs. When groceries, rent and utilities compete for the same paycheck, colder weather can bring another worry: keeping the heat on. For Pueblo-area households struggling to make ends meet, Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program,...
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