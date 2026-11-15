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Clemson Receives Emotional Apology From Dabo Swinney After Nightmare Georgia Tech Loss
By Anthony G Halkias II,4 days ago
The Clemson Tigers gave their fans another difficult Saturday, and Dabo Swinney did not pretend the disappointment belonged only to the people in the stands. After a 20-6 home loss to Georgia Tech, the head coach apologized and accepted responsibility. His response included a message about faith as he explained how he plans to handle the latest setback.
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