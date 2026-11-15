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Pulisic brace leads USMNT to 6-0 rout of Haiti in Concacaf Nations League
By Get More Sports,4 days ago
The U.S. men’s national team opened its Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series with a dominant 6-0 victory over Haiti at Miami’s Nu Stadium on Saturday, according to the match report. The result came with coach Mauricio Pochettino set to leave for Manchester United; Pochettino will have one match remaining in charge in next Tuesday’s second leg.