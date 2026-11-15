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Wyoming Senate Republicans elect new leadership team, including Cheyenne’s Tara Nethercott
By Nick Perkins,4 days ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Wyoming Senate Republican Caucus announced that it had selected its new leadership team for the 69th Wyoming Legislature. A release from the Wyoming Senate Republican Caucus says that it has nominated Cheyenne’s own Tara Nethercott as its Senate president. It has also nominated Evanston’s Wendy Schuler as the majority floor leader and Ten Sleep’s Ed Cooper as Senate vice president.
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