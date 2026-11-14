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Wolf Pack cruises past NIU, 28-7
12 days ago
DeKALB, Ill. - Two first-half Nevada takeaways led to touchdowns, keying the Wolf Pack jumping on NIU and cruising to a 28-7 victory Saturday in DeKalb. Cornerback Joshua Scott fought a lofted ball away from his mark on NIU's opening possession, the interception setting the Wolf Pack up on the Huskie 40-yard line. Eight plays later Herschel Turner Jr. went around left end from six yards out for the 7-0 Nevada lead, starting a big day which saw him finish with 153 yards on 13 carries and two scores.