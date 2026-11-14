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The Weekly Flail — November 14, 2026
By Mike Meyer,4 days ago
An awful lot depends on the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting: November 18–19, 2026, after the APEC CEO Summit: November 17–18. The critical question is whether Xi and Putin can lean on or scare Trump enough to stop him from another massive suicidal attack on Iran. Both Trump and Netanyahu’s Zionist regime are on borrowed time, and Netanyahu is desperately pushing Trump to attack.