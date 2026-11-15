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Mavericks Notes: Aldama, Christie, Risacher, May
By Arthur Hill,4 days ago
Santi Aldama had to miss training camp while recovering from surgery on his right knee, so he’s going through his version of that process now, writes Eddie Sefko of NBA.com. The Mavericks understood that the 25-year-old power forward might not be ready for the start of the season when they acquired him from Memphis in July, but they were willing to wait because of everything he brings to the roster.