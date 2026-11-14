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A Guide to Volunteering at SDCC [UPDATE for SDCC 2027]
By Andy Wagner,2 days ago
So, you want to be a volunteer at San Diego Comic-Con? First of all, thank you! It’s often been said that volunteers are the backbone of Comic-Con. It takes a lot of time and effort to put on a convention, especially one as large as SDCC. Without volunteers, we wouldn’t know where the end of a line was, whether a line was capped, or which door to use. And let’s be honest: Book, Bag, and Lanyard pick-up would turn into Lord of the Flies.
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